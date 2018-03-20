KASUR-Citizens came across dacoits who robbed them of cash and other valuables in different incidents here the other day. According to police sources, motorcyclist Ramazan, resident of Mauza Zafar was robbed of Rs136,000 near Kot Mehtab Khan. Kot Radha Kishan police registered a case.

In another incident, dacoits pointed guns at tractor driver Irfan Jutt and robbed him of Rs15,000 near Rai Kalan. Mustafabad police were investigating. At Shakil Town, unidentified thieves stole Rs21,000 and half tola gold jewellery from the house of Hussain. Khuddian Khas police launched investigation.

2 caught taking other's exams

Two persons were caught red-handed taking other's matriculation exams in two separate cases in the limits of Mustafabad police here the other day.

According to police sources, accused Babar Ali appeared in place of Nauman in Pakistan Studies paper whereas suspect Ibrahim was taking Biology paper in place of Bilal Arshad at the examination center no. 2, Govt High School Bedian. The police arrested the accused and registered cases against them.