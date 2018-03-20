Cannes Lions ‘See it – Be it’ programme for career-acceleration comes to Pakistan

KARACHI (PR): The global career-acceleration programme for women, ‘See It - Be It’ was organised by Pakistan Advertising Association and Pakistan Advertisers Society, in collaboration with Synergy Dentsu.

The programme was launched by Cannes Lions. This program began five years ago to address the issue of the under-representation of women at creative leadership levels in the advertising industry. The last event in this regard brought together more than 16,000 attendees from more than 90 countries.

The message of the programme is simple, yet effective, when women can ‘See It’, they will be driven to ‘Be It’. The programme in Pakistan was inspired by the performance of the Pakistani women, who at every level of academia outshine men. However, when it comes to the corporate arena, their progression and potential remains unrealised. The aim of the programme was to motivate women, by bringing together, female role models and providing them the opportunity to have one on one interaction. This allowed the female participants to present their hurdles and gain knowledge from real life examples of the speakers of the event.

The event was graced by multiple international speakers, who travelled to Pakistan to be a part of such a large scale event. The essence of the event was to help build a stronger female workforce for the country.

Bank Alfalah team visits KATI

KARACHI (PR): Members of the Bank Alfalah senior management team, including three Group Heads, Mehreen Ahmed (Group Head Retail Banking), Bilal Asghar (Group Head Corporate, Investment Banking & International Business), Syed Ali Sultan (Group Head Treasury, Capital Markets & Financial Institutions), along with other bank employees visited the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) to interact with members of the association, industrialists and businessmen.

Tariq Malik, president of KATI, welcomed Bank Alfalah's representatives, and applauded the bank's outstanding performance, especially in reference to catering to the needs and requirements of the SME sector. During the meeting, those attending discussed the bank’s policy towards the SME sector, special incentives for export enhancements and the future economic challenges.

Mehreen Ahmed, on behalf of Bank Alfalah president & CEO, Nauman Ansari, recorded her views in KATI’s visitor book.

Zong 4G hits more than 6m 4G subscribers

ISLAMABAD (PR): With more than 6 million active subscribers, Zong 4G has successfully reached a new milestone.

Through focus on the customer needs, Zong 4G has continued to build its network and services to address the needs of customers, hence creating a unique blend between affordability and seamless connectivity.

The latest statistics indicates that the 4G supremacy of Zong 4G is the foremost preference of the customers who are experiencing best 4G services in more than 400 cities nationwide. The state of art technology of the country’s largest 4G data network enables it to be at the forefront of Pakistan’s digital revolution.

The strategic focus of the company adheres to adding further investments in Pakistan and therefore enriching the 4G ecosystem of Pakistan, through the technological prowess of the parent organisation, China Mobile Communication Corporation. Thus, indicating the long term commitment for the prosperity of people of Pakistan.

All these initiatives and achievements, in essence, reflect perseverance on customer centricity, which is at the core of Zong 4G.

New factory of Diamond Paints inaugurated

LAHORE (PR): Federal Minister for Defense Khuram Dastageer Khan has inaugurated the new factory of Diamond Paint Industries (Pvt.) Ltd in Sundar Industrial Estate.

CEO Diamond Paints Mir Shoaib Ahmed, directors Mir Huzaifa Ahmed and Mir Khuzaima Ahmed, Member Malaysian High Commission in Pakistan Ikrambin Muhammad Ibraheem, President Sundar Industrial Estate Muhammad Asif Ali, Diamond Paints’ distributor in Afghanistan Amanullah Sarpas, as well as more than eight hundred dealers and distributors from all across Pakistan were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Federal minister said that he was extremely happy to see industries flourishing in Pakistan.

Seeing this 8 acre state-of-the-art factory made him realise that the paint industry has progressed substantially in the country. He congratulated Diamond Paints and Mir Shoaib Ahmed for not only the new factory but also for maintaining their position as Pakistan’s number 1 national brand for a long period of time.

CEO Diamond Paints Mir Shoaib Ahmed said, “Diamond Paints was founded in 1982 and today it has the privilege of establishing the largest state-of-the-art factory in Pakistan. Maintaining our same high quality, we will manufacture paint in this factory to distribute all across Pakistan. Now we will be able to produce 13 million litres of paint and 850 tonnes of powder coating in this factory. Thanks to Allah Almighty, we have taken yet another step towards success as we have begun manufacturing vehicle paint as well, in collaboration with Malaysia’s top paint brand, Alps.”

Unifoam CPL Chairman’s League

LAHORE (PR): Unifoam Shines beat Berger Paints with 134 runs in the group match of Unifoam CPL Chairman’s League. In other Group-B matches, Descon beat Novamed while ABACUS defeated Ferozsons. Matches held under Group-A resulted with Fatima Group defeating Pepsi and ZEPHYR winning from Total PARCO.

GCU hosts seminar

LAHORE (PR): It is good to be active on social media but it is not a place for catharsis; many people lose their jobs and careers due to irresponsible comments and posts, said noted motivational speaker and corporate training specialist Ahmad Fuad while addressing a seminar at the Government College University Lahore.

The seminar titled “Dare to Dream” was organised by the university’s Dunnicliff Chemical Society to motivate students especially girls to follow their dreams in life. Former Pakistan women cricket team captain Ms Marina Iqbal and eminent poet Ahmad Hammad shared the motivational stories of their success and advised the students to work harder to turn their dreams into reality.

Addressing the seminar, corporate training specialist Ahmad Fuad emphasized on the fact that indeed getting a degree from any educational institution was not sufficient or guaranteed a successful career. “A graduate must be equipped with all those attributes and skills that made them able to meet the rapidly changing norms of competitive job market,” he added.