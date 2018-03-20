BAHAWALNAGAR-An excise official embraced martyrdom during a crackdown on drug peddlers while family of deceased official staged a protest against the Chishtian DSP for his negligence and misbehaviour.

According to police, a team comprising excise and taxation department officials conducted a crackdown on drug peddlers.

Drug peddlers, however, ambushed the team at Chak 54/F, firing indiscriminate gunshots on the officials. As a result, Shahzad, an E&T official embraced martyrdom.

Later, the bereaved family placed the dead body on road and staged a protest, blaming the negligence and failure of police for the incident. In the meantime Chishtian DSP Jawad Sakha arrived there and instead of redressing grievances of the aggrieved family, misbehaved with them.

The police officer also hurled threats of dire consequences to the protesting family. The bereaved family has demanded the Punjab IG Police and the Bahawalpur Region RPO suspension of the DSP and stern action against him.