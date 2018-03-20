Rawalpindi - The Department of Fine Arts of the Fatima Jinnah Women University in collaboration with Indonesian Embassy has organised a two days “Batik Workshop” here on Monday.

The guests for opening ceremony were Deny Tri Basuki, Counsellor of Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad, Dr Uzaira Rafique, Dean of Science and Technology and Dr Suriyya Chaudhry, In-charge Department of Fine Arts, FJWU. The purpose of this workshop is to introduce about batik techniques. Dr Uzaira Rafique, on behalf of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) welcomed Deny Tri Basuki, and said the FJWU is the first Pakistani women university, which provides quality education to women. He said that they were greatly honoured the Indonesian Embassy provided an opportunity to work with them. “I hope this workshop is going to be a success and in future such type of workshops would also be arranged.