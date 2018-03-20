KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have finalised the foolproof security arrangements for the Pakistan Super League-3 (PSL-3) final to be held on Sunday March 25 at National Stadium, Karachi.

According to the security plan, Sindh Rangers would control the security of stadium while 8,500 police personnel and 1,600 traffic wardens will be deployed across the metropolis to assist commuters in avoiding traffic jams and other hurdles.

While revealing a security plan for the day of PSL-3 final in Karachi, Traffic police DIG Imran Yaqoob Minhas flanked by East Zone DIG Zulfiqar Larik, Brigadier Shahid of Rangers, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and deputy commissioner East held a joint press conference at Zone East DIG office on Monday. Security officials brief newsmen ahead of the traffic and security arrangements made by the government and the law enforcement agencies on the day of final match of the PSL-3 in Karachi’s national stadium.

According to traffic plan, five designated places – three on the University Road and each one on Kashmir Complex and the Dalmia Road are reserved for the parking zones and the shuttle services. An empty ground near the Urdu University, Sunday Bazaar just opposite to the Baitul Mukarram Masjid and an empty ground next to the Hakeem Saeed Park are among the shuttle services and parking zones situated on the University Road will be used as the parking area for the shuttle service.

“No spectator will be allowed to approach the National Stadium, Karachi directly. The spectators must have to use the shuttle services provided by the government to reach to the stadium on the day of Pakistan Super League 3 (PSL 3) final,” said DIG Traffic. “The shuttle services will drop the spectators to the three dropping zones – Gate No. 3 of the Aga Khan University Hospital, Bahria University and the Expo Centre which are about 200 to 300 distance from the stadium.”

He said that the three busiest thoroughfares of the city including Shahrah-e-Faisal, Shahrah-e-Pakistan and Rashid Minhas Road will not be closed for the vehicular traffic but the routes leading to and from Hassan Square and New Town would be closed for traffic from 11am to till the end of the cricket match. “The spectators will also not allow to go their parking zones by foot even after the end of the cricket match but they will must have to use the shuttle services to get back to their parking zones after the end of the match.”

The 35000 spectators will reach the stadium after crossing the multiple check points. Brigade Shahid of Sindh Rangers said that parking zones from where the shuttle services would be provided to the spectators will also be secured by the Rangers and police personnel.

“A shuttle service will be operative to ensure ticket-holders and CNIC holders,” said Brigadier Shahid. “Without having ticket or CNIC, no one would be allowed to get a shuttle services.” He said that the spectators would go through the security checks or the walkthrough gates. “Besides government, PCB and the Rangers and police, the army helicopters and Special Service Group (SSG) commandos of the Pakistan army are also the part of the security component,” he explained.

DIG Larik, however, said that the inside security of the stadium will be the primary responsibility of the paramilitary force while 8500 police personnel will perform security duties in four layers while some 8500 traffic wardens will also perform their duties at the day of the PSL-3 final.

DIG Larik, however, said that some 8500 policemen in four layers of security will perform the security duties outside and surroundings of the stadium. “The match will start at 7pm in the evening but the stadium’s gates will close for the spectators at 5pm,” he explained. “Only cell phones will be allowed while no food or mobile phone chargers will be allowed. The spectators would have the food from the designated vendors of the PCB inside the stadium.” He said that the thoroughfares will, however, provide for the medical emergency. The separate arrangements are made for the VIP, VVIPs and the media, he said.

Provincial information minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also spoke on the occasion. “This is our event and would all have to make it successful,” Shah said. “Besides providing protection to the players, to provide facilitation to the citizens, particularly spectator is also in our priority.”