LAHORE - Leadership of religio-political parties has said external forces are promoting terrorism in Pakistan in an organized manner.

Addressing launch of a book by Tehreek-e-Hurmat-e-Rasool Chairman Maulana Ameer Hamza at a local hotel on Monday, they said Islam was the religion of peace and harmony. Permitting killings and destruction, they said, by applying verdict of infidels to Muslims was absolutely unjustifiable.

Jamaat-i-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch lauded Jamaat-ud-Dawa for the defence of religion and uniting religious organizations. “The people who are prohibiting freedom of JuD are guilty. Is it JuD’s crime to protect Pakistan’s ideology boundaries and to raise voice in favour of Kashmiris,” he asked. He congratulated Ameer Hamza for writing a book on the issue of terrorism.

Senior journalist Mujeeb ul Rehman Shami clarified that JuD has nothing to do with terrorism and sectarianism. He said: “JuD is the organization of preaching and guard of the nation. Ameer Hamza is the spokesperson for all of us.”

Ameer Hamza clarified that terrorists have no connection with Islam. He said when terrorism started in the country Hafiz Saeed launched a movement against it. “JuD published 15 books against terrorism. My book is the collection of columns.” He blamed infidel organizations and parties for promoting terrorism.