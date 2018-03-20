KARACHI - At least four people died and two others were injured when a trailer hit a car in the metropolis here on Monday.

Police said that a reckless driven trailer rammed into a Hyderabad bound car in Nooriabad area of Karachi. The car was adversely damaged in the collision resulting in death of four people and leaving two others seriously injured.

The trailer driver fled from the scene of the accident. The bodies and injured were moved to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police impounded the trailer and after registering a case against the trailer driver at large started raids for his arrest.