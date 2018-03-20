Lahore-Former Pakistan captain and Peshawar Zalmi senior player M Hafeez has vowed to continue winning streak to qualify for the Pakistan Super League final to be played in Karachi.

Talking to media here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday, Hafeez said: “Both the teams have played very good cricket throughout the tournament and had good positions on points table. We are bringing forward winning momentum so I feel like as a team we are very much ready to deliver.”

To a query regarding arrival of international players in Pakistan, he said: “The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has very good think tanks have tried their best to convince more and more international players and to larger extent, they have succeeded in doing so. As a nation and fan, we are glad that international cricketers are ready to play in Pakistan. International cricket has almost returned to the country but I hope soon full-fledged cricket will be played in Pakistan soon.”

To another query regarding team’s performance during the PSL-3, he said: “Our team was under pressure so that’s why we couldn’t perform well but then we made a strong comeback and continued our winning momentum, which would surely help us in the coming crucial matches of the PSL. In my opinion, there is no shortcoming in our side and we are not under pressure as we gained confidence by striking victories in our last two matches.”

Praising their opening batsman Kamran Akmal, who slammed in first century of PSL-3 against Lahore Qalandars and helped the team win the crucial match, Hafeez said: “The knock played by Kamran was in fact ‘match-winning’ knock. He played outstandingly and led the side to victory and we expect consistency from him in our next game.”

Defending his performance in the PSL, the former captain described it good saying he would be aiming to play a fine knock and his due role to inspire the team to success in the match. “I want to demonstrate high-quality cricket while playing in my own home ground and in front of home crowd,” he added.

About foreign players’ participation in the PSL and arrival in Pakistan, Hafeez said: “Those foreign players, who are the part of the PSL, played their role in the success of the event and those, who refused to come to Pakistan, should review their decision.

“I think Pakistan cricket and PSL are moving in right direction and gradually, we are on our way as far as revival of international cricket is concerned and the day is not so far, when we will be having our full-fledged international cricket being played in Pakistan,” he concluded.