SAHIWAL-A five members Japanese delegation visited COMSATS Institute of Information Technology (CIIT) where they interacted with faculty, students and management besides knowing the art and culture of Sahiwal division.

Visit to Montgomery museum was also part of their visit. The delegation led by Prof So Yamane consisted of four students - Ms Risa Nakayama, Ms Hina Nagai, Ms Rina Harin and Mr Shirakana, the graduates from School of Language and Culture, University of Osaka, Japan.

The delegation was accompanied by Dr Anwaar Ahmad, former DG, NLA Islamabad, former BZU Dean Dr Zafar Hussain Harral, GCU Faisalabad Assistant Professor Prof Dr Shoaib Ateeq Khan, Prof Dr Rubina Tareen, Advocate Khurram Ali Khan, Dr Riaz Hussain Hamdani, Resident Director, Arts Council Sahiwal and many other educationists.

Upon arrival CIIT Sahiwal Deputy Registrar Safdar Ali along with Prof Dr Shahid Rajput, Prof Dr Hamid and Dr M Ibrahim welcomed the honourable delegates. First they visited Montgomery Museum where Prof Dr Shahid Rajput, HoD Heritage Studies, briefed them about the antiquities put on display in the museum. The Japanese delegates took keen interest in culture and civilization of this area. They appreciated the management of COMSATS Sahiwal for making the establishment of the museum which would help promoting culture among students. After visiting museum, the visitors were taken towards e-Rozgaar centre where Lab Manager M Asghar briefed them about objectives and activities of e-Rozgaar centre. He informed how the centre is helping young graduates become their own boss. The delegation members appreciated the role of PITB, COMSATS and the Punjab govt for strengthening technical skills of the youth.

The delegation also visited to newly-established PhD faculty block. They interacted with many faculty members and students during the visit.

Later, an interactive session was arranged wherein the Deputy Registrar thanked the delegates for their visit On behalf of Prof. Dr. Saleem Farooq Shaukat, Director CIIT Sahiwal, Mr. Safdar Ali, Deputy Registrar, CIIT Sahiwal thanked the delegation for their visit at CIIT Sahiwal. He shared detailed presentation on PowerPoint. He briefed them about COMSATS, its history, achievement, ranking, academic program and scholarship opportunities. A detailed discussion was held on prospects of collaborative research, faculty and student exchange program among CIIT and Osaka University, Japan. The delegation was surprised to know the rich history of COMSATS and its national & international ranking. On the occasion, Prof So Yamane express her wish to move towards collaborative research and students exchange in many common areas.