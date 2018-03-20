KARACHI - A four-member delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami, headed by JI Karachi Chief Hafiz-Naeem-ur-Rehman, called on Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair at Governor’s House here on Monday. In the meeting, they discussed overall political situation prevalent in the province, development projects and obstacles in the promotion of higher education.

The governor said that steps taken in consultation with all stakeholders were becoming crucial for the development and prosperity of the province and for the change of lifestyle of the people. He said that the federal government was providing support and assistance on priority basis for the development and prosperity of the province.

He said: “I have contacted every political party and stakeholder for the construction and development of the province. After the Senate elections, political parties should prepare for the upcoming general elections based on their manifestos and performance, the governor said.

He said that despite the internal and external challenges, the present government had succeeded in ensuring economic stability. It has laid the foundation of fast-economic growth. The governor said despite the internal and external challenges, the present government had succeeded in stabilizing economy.

He further added that Karachi is the country’s economic center, which had suffered problems like insecurity, uncertainty and lawlessness in the past, but owing to government’s sincere efforts, the city is now returning to its old glory.

JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem said that Jamaat-e-Islami too wanted to see Karachi peaceful and city of light, and in this context, they would support every positive step taken in the interest of the city. He said they all should work together in the greater interests of the city.