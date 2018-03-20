ISLAMABAD ) - The knockout stage and qualifiers of Ufone Balochistan Football Cup are underway as Khudai Dad Qalandarni Football Club (FC) booked place for the eliminator round. In the first match, Khudai Dad Qalandarni defeated Balochistan Residential College 1-0. Tauseen Ahmed hit the solitary goal. In the second match, Babe Balochistan FC inflicted a 3-0 loss to Friends FC. Khudai Dad Qalandarni defeated Babe Balochistan FC 3-2 to qualify for the eliminator stage that will take place in Quetta on March 27.