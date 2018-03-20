KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar said Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) 5th convocation will be a new mile stone for the college as this convocation being held on the silver jubilee of the KMDC establishment.

He said this while addressing a press conference held in the KMC Head Office regarding the 5th convocation of KMDC which is scheduled to be held on the March 31st.

He said “We hope the chief minister of Pakistan will attend this convocation as chief guest”. The mayor said that after five years convocation of the KMDC was being held, the annual admissions at the college is now 100 which were previously 50.

He said the college was established in 1991 and since then it is one of the major medical institutions in the city of Karachi. Its faculty has many renowned doctors and professors, he added.

Wasim said about 917 graduates who completed their study from 2013 to 2017 would get their degrees in the convocation and this include 572 MBBS and 345 BDS graduates.

He said the students of this college got distinctions in the university examinations and also held positions and such students will be awarded with gold medals on this event.

Giving reply to some of the questions on this occasion the mayor said the directive of chief justice of Pakistan were quite right for cleaning of Karachi and everyone want this city to be clean.

However this has to be decided who have this basic function of lifting of garbage and now this matter has gone to the water commission and now its decision will be implemented.

He said in past DMCs used to remove the garbage and with the setting up of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) this responsibility was entrusted to the board. The SSWMB should have performed its duty in an excellent manner but no such thing happened and it is quite surprising that no audit of the board was done since 2014.

He said Karachi suffering due to the back log of garbage and waste which accumulated in previous 10 years and the administrators paid no attention on it.

He said we are making all efforts to improve the performance of the KMC hospitals and the chief minister is extending cooperation in this connection. “I want that he also visit along with me these hospitals so we could take practical steps for bringing improvement in these hospitals,” he added.

Finance Committee Chairman Nadeem Hidayat Hashmi, Medical Committee Chairperson Naheed Fatima, Medical Services Senior Dirctor Dr Beerbal, Vice Principal Professor Dr Mehmood Haider, Secretary Convocation Professor Dr Nasir Ali Khan and other officers were also present on the occasion.