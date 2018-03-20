LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Monday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide within a month an application seeking disqualification of PML-N MNA Rana Afzal Hussain for allegedly possessing a fake degree.

Rana Afzal Hussain won the seat of the National Assembly from NA-166 on the ticket of the PML-N in the last general elections in 2013.

Rana Aftab, the political rival of the respondent, filed the petition, alleging that Rana Afzal got degrees from the Balochistan University and the University of Punjab at the same time. He claimed that his both degrees had been declared bogus but he was holding public office.

The petitioner said that a fake degree holder could not contest election nor he could hold any public office. He asked the court to declare him disqualified for contesting election of the National Assembly seat on the basis of fake degrees. After hearing arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, Justice Ayesha A. Malik ordered the ECP to decide the representation of the petitioner within a month.

PENSION CASE

Justice Muhammad Farrukh Irfan Khan of the Lahore High Court on Monday expressed dismay at non-payment of pension to retired employees of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

“Why are retired officials being teased?” Justice Khan observed while hearing the petition moved by WAPDA’s former engineer Tahir Nawaz Kahlun. The petitioner’s counsel said that the pension was not being paid despite the fact that he was exonerated in a departmental inquiry. Advocate Rabbiya Bajwa pointed out that pension was the basic right of the retired officials and it could not be denied to them. She quoted various judgements of the Supreme Court and argued that one could not be deprived of his pension merely on the basis of allegations. After hearing both sides, Justice Khan issued notices to both sides and sought reply.