GUJRANWALA:--A man hanged to death his wife over some domestic issue here at Fareed Town. According to police, Saima was married off to Afnan five years ago and the couple has three children. Later, Afnan contracted second marriage which caused tension in the family. On Monday Saima and Afnan quarrelled over the issue and in a fit of rage he hanged Saima to death. The Satellite Town Police have started investigation.