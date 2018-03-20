LOS ANGELES:- Mariah Carey is back in the studio working on her new album. The ‘We Belong Together’ hitmaker has been working on new music since 2015, after she signed a new deal with Sony label, Epic Records, and on Saturday, she celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by recording new tracks. Mariah, 47, captioned the post: ‘’Pon de studio Happy St. Patrick’s Day! #happystpatricksday.’’ In 2015, her long-term collaborator Jermaine Dupri posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, ‘’been in the studio all night with @MariahCarey.’’