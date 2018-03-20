KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar said: “We need to plant as more trees in our city as we could to save our city from environmental pollution and global warming.”

He said this while talking to media after planting a sapling and inaugurating newly constructed water fall in Karachi Zoo on Monday.

He said this is our city and only we can make it better, everyone has to plant a tree if we want to make Karachi and greener city. Removal of encroachments and developing green patches is our topmost priority.

The mayor said global warming has been emerged as a main issue for big cities and time has come that we understand the seriousness of this problem and take such steps that could help minimize air pollution and make our city better.

He said the city was presently facing the heaps of garbage and waste lying on roads, and in parks and playgrounds which has made the life difficult for common citizens. “We want to make the city better and free from environmental pollution and garbage for which we all need to join hands and work for the betterment,” he added.

He said we would welcome the cooperation of other political parties for the betterment and progress of the city. He said the city would present festive look right from the evening of March 21 for Pakistan Day and PSL Final.

“We want to make this event memorable and prove that Karchi is the city of sports lovers who knew how to welcome their heroes,” he added.

Renowned writer Anwer Maqsood also spoke on this occasion and stressed the need of more and more tree plantation.

PTI leader Arif Alvi and Drama Writer Anwer Maqsood also planted tree in the zoo whereas the senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi, Director Coordination Masood Alam and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Plantation campaign

begins in Shikarpur

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jacobabad leader Raaz Khan Pathan planted trees during a three days plantation campaign on Monday.

He planted trees at Government Girls’ Primary School, Ali Sher Afridi and Shaheed Allah Bux garden. He said it is prime responsibility of parents to spread awareness amongst their children to plant trees so that our future generation could get benefit from our planted trees.

He highlighted the benefits of trees and added that Jacobabad district is the hottest district in Sindh and trees are single and free source to reduce scorching heat owing to which we should plant the trees as much as possible. He vowed that he would plant 100 trees on self help basis so that people of Jacobabad could get benefit from them. The number of the PTI workers was also present on the occasion.