KHANEWAL-The Motorway Police and FIA In a joint action recovered stolen goods of Mepco worth Rs2.5 million from vehicle.

In an unknown vehicle, stolen goods of Mepco were being transported to Lahore, it was tipped off to Chief Patrolling Officer of NH&MW Police Hassan Bhatti and the deputy director FIA Multan, says an FIR registered in FIA police Station Multan.

They formed a team which on Khanewal Toll Plaza during search operation from a vehicle (LES-1491) recovered booty of 2.5million rupees including cable, meters and other items. The police arrested two suspects namely Shahid Javid of New Township Lahore and Wasim Rabbani of Shahdra Lahore. The FIA police registered an FIR 218/18 Under Section 409,109 PPC Y/W 5(2) 47 PCA .after taking the possession of the vehicle and booty.

Moreover, Admin Officer of NH&MW Police Rao Waqar disclosed that the police in another raid stopped a motorcycle rickshaw (LEU-7726) and recovered stolen goats, cash and a pistol, fake invoices, cell phone from proclaimed offender of various police stations Zahid Mehmood. He was arrested by patrolling officers Rauf kareem and assistant patrolling officer Mudassar. According to Rao Waqar, Zahid was ringleader of a criminal gang and involved in various incidents of dacoity.