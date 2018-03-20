KAMALIA-A meeting was held to review the steps concerning successful completion of tree plantation in Kamalia tehsil here the other day. Kamalia Assistant Commissioner Hafiz Najeeb chaired the meeting which was attended by Deputy Education Officer (Male) Tanveer Ahmed Ghazali, Deputy Education Officer (Female) Madam Nasreen, DDOH Dr Kashif Nadeem and other officers.

Later, a seminar was organized to review weeds removal campaign at the office of Agriculture Department. The seminar was chaired by AC Hafiz Najeeb. Sardar Raheel Anwar, Ch Younus Gujjar, Ch Khalid Mehmood and a large number of farmers attended the seminar. Farmers were informed about the damages of herbs to the crops in the seminar.

On the occasion, officials of the agriculture department told the media that farmers were being educated through electronic media, corner meetings, farmer meetings, seminars and awareness walks so that the agricultural yield could be improved in the province.

AC Hafiz Najib also went to an examination centre at Govt High School No. 1, Kamalia and reviewed the security there.