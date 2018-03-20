Islamabad - The National Highways and Motorway Police organised a Road Safety show in the Jinnah Super Market F-7/4 on Monday.

Organised by the Driving Licencing Authority, Road Safety Awareness Unit, the show was attended by people from civil society, students, teachers, large number of citizens from all walks of life and media personnel, families, traders of Jinnah Super Market and they showed great interest in the Show.

While addressing the participants, Station Manager NH&MP FM-95 Radio SPO Mehmood Ali Khokhar, and In-charge Road Safety Awareness Unit SPO Shoail Mustafa said that the people lose precious lives and valuables in the road traffic accidents which may be avoided. The NHMP takes strategic steps like personal briefing of the drivers, organising road safety seminars, road safety walks, Road Safety Workshops and Road Safety Live Show to reduce the rate of road traffic accidents.

The NHMP officers further said that road safety is the priority of NHMP and the students are deemed to be the best source of road safety education, said a press statement issued here Monday.

The officers said the NHMP starts the road safety education programme and campaigns from the grass root level to the students of the university level.

They requested the parents to create the road safety awareness in their children to have traffic discipline on the road. They further said that helping and respecting the commuters is the hallmark of National Highways and Motorway Police.

The officers said that creating awareness regarding Right of Way and road safety among masses is our priority. For this, Motorway Police has introduced licencing system of highest standards and established a road safety training institute for the training of drivers, they said.

The NHMP officers said that road safety awareness unit imparts training and organises walks, seminars and road safety workshops in the educational institutions, factories and offices. The participants of Radio road safety live show appreciated the efforts of NHMP.