ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Kuwait have discussed the option to enhance bilateral cooperation between the navies of the two countries in the field of training, provision of technical manpower and expertise.

The discussion was held during an interaction between Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who is on an official visit to Kuwait, and Commander Kuwait Naval Forces, Brig Gen Khaled Abdullah and Commander Coast Guard Kuwait, Commander Sheikh Mubarak Ali Yousuf Al-Sabah.

According to a spokesperson for the Pakistan Navy, matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration came under discussion during the meeting.

Commander Kuwait Naval Forces acknowledged the role played by PN in providing training to the personnel of the Kuwait Navy.

He emphasised the significance of close and strong bilateral naval association in diverse realms between Pakistan Navy and Kuwait Navy.

Brig Gen Khaled Abdullah also lauded the role and commitment of Pakistan Navy for initiating sustained and credible efforts to maintain regional maritime peace and stability.

The Naval Chief also met with Ghulam Dastgir, Ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait and ex-Pakistani servicemen.

The visit would greatly augment the bilateral cooperation between both the countries in general and navies in particular.

Meanwhile, Rear Admiral Imran Ahmad has taken charge of the Logistic Command of Pakistan Navy at a change of command ceremony held at PN Dockyard on Monday. He took over the command from Rear Admiral Sajid Wazir Khan.

Rear Admiral Imran Ahmad would now be incharge of logistic support to all PN units, ships, establishments and repair/maintenance facilities of Pakistan Navy.

A guard of honour was also presented to the newly appointed Commander Logistics.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of officers, civilians and sailors of Pakistan Navy.