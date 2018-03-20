At the end of the day, I fight for those who cannot fight for themselves. If that makes me an outlaw, so be it. I’ve been called worse.

–Angela Parkhurst, Forget Me Not

Edward “Ned” Kelly is the most famous of all Australian bushrangers and an integral part of Australian folklore. Expressions like “as bold as Ned Kelly” are part of the language even today. At the age of 15 he was charged for the first time for helping in a robbery. After getting released he stayed out of trouble for some time and earned reputation as a trick rider and boxer. After losing his job, however, and unable to feed his family, he got into trouble again and as a consequence the police took out their frustrations on his female relatives. Due to this Kelly developed a hatred for the police which lasted through his short lifetime. Then he and his gang held up a bank and got away with £2,000. He left a letter with one of the clerks to be published outlining his reasons and philosophy for choosing the notorious path he was accused of. The police tried many times to get Kelly behind bars until a gun battle with police where Kelly was shot in the knee, despite wearing his most famous self-made armour. He was hung in Melbourne at just age 25 for his crimes. Some 4,000 Melbourne sympathisers attended the hanging. He is celebrated by some as the Australian “Robin Hood” who fought against the injustices of the state and British empire, and also gave back to society. To others, however, he is simply a villain.