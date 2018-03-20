Islamabad - The Islamabad district government has banned pillion riding in the capital city for three days - March 21 to March 23 - in connection with the Pakistan Day parade.

The decision has been taken by the deputy commissioner/district magistrate ICT, Islamabad under section 144 Cr.PC after reports that certain pillion riders are likely to resort to violence and acts of sabotage aimed at disrupting peace and tranquillity during the rehearsal/flying past on the occasion of Pakistan Day parade on March 23.

The use of motorcycle for pillion riding on the eve of Pakistan Day parade may pose a threat to public peace, life and property, the authorities believed. Senior citizens, women, children and media would be exempted from the ban, according to the order issued by the district government. The rehearsal for the Pakistan Day parade will start days before the event to be held at the Parade ground near Faizabad.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) devised a comprehensive traffic plan for 23rd March Parade at Shakarparian ground. According to traffic plan, heavy traffic will not be allowed to enter the premises of Islamabad from March 21 (12 am) till March 23 (2 pm). Other vehicles coming from Lahore will use route of Rawat T-Cross and reach motorway after passing through Rawalpindi Saddar Road and Peshawar GT Road.

The traffic coming from Rawalpinidi airport could reach Kashmir Highway and G sectors of federal capital through Expressway using Khanna Pul, Lehtrar road and turning left from Taramri (Captian Naeem Tufail Shaheed Chowk) toward Rawal Dam Chowk and passing through the Murree Road. Those motorists travelling for Murree may take turn from Kashmir Chowk and travel towards their destination from Bhara Kahu.

Similarly, the motorists travelling for Islamabad Airport and Lahore could use 9th Avenue, Murree Road, Rawal Road and turn right to Koral flyover while traffic coming from motorway could use Kashmir Highway to go towards Bhara Kahu and Murree. Faizabad would remain closed for all kinds of traffic, the statement from the ITP said.

The road would remain closed for the light traffic on March 21 and March 23 from 05:00 am (Morning) to 02:00 pm (afternoon) except for those having special permission, it said.

Invitation cards in different colours have been issued to guests coming to attend the parade which also guide route, parking lot and sitting area.

Those having invitation card of red colour will reach sitting area after using the red marked route and parking vehicle in the red colour parking area. Every guest will use the route according to the colour of his card.

Those guests coming from Murree Road Rawalpindi will reach on Expressway after crossing Faizabad Flyover.

They will take U-turn from Shakarparian flyover and enter the route number 1 to reach parking area.

Those having green or black colour cards and coming from Islamabad will cross `Shakarparian flyover’ and enter the route number 1 to reach their parking areas. Signboards in different colours and personnel will also guide the guests towards their parking areas.

Those coming from Rawalpindi, Jhelum and Mangla will use Islamabad Expressway. They will reach `Shakarparian flyover’ after crossing Faizabad underpass and to take U-turn from there to access route number 1. Those participants having invitation cards of red or yellow colour will use the same route being used by the green (1) or black card holders but they will use route number 2 on Islamabad Highway to reach the Parade Avenue.

Those guests having invitation cards of Blue, Red (2), Green (2) and of Maroon colour will use the same route specified for holders of green (1) and black colour cards. However, they will enter the Parade Avenue through entry route no. 3 on Expressway.

Similarly, the public transport plying between Rawalpindi to Islamabad will be diverted from Missile Chowk to Khana pul, Lehtrar Road, Captain Naeem Tufail Shaheed Chowk, Park Road and Rawal Dam Chowk. It will be further diverted on right side on Kashmir Highway for Murree and on left side from Kashmir Chowk to reach Islamabad.

For General public, transport will be diverted from IJP Road to 9th Avenue Kashmir Highway. While those coming from Murree Road, Rawalpindi area will be asked to use Stadium Road and then to be diverted on the 9th Avenue Kashmir Highway.