Rawalpindi - Police have raided three flats located in a private housing society and arrested 11 people on charges of smoking and selling sheesha (flavoured tobacco), informed sources on Monday.

The use and sale of flavoured tobacco is banned by Supreme Court of Pakistan. Police have registered cases against the accused and recovered Hukkas and a large numbers of packs (SCP), sources added.

According to sources, a team of officials of Police Station (PS) Airport, on a tip off, carried out a raid at a flat located in a private housing society along the GT Road and nabbed two men and two women for their involvement in illegal activities. A case has been registered against the two couples under sections 371-A and 371-B of PPC, they said. The accused were identified as Muhammad Sharif, Malik Sharjil, SM and MI (the girls), who were later sent to Adiala Jail by a court of law on judicial remand, they said.

Similarly, the police team, following information provided by an informer, raided another flat in the private housing society and held a man and woman busy in immoral activities. Police have booked the couple identified as Saeed Ahmed and Miss AS under sections 371-A and 371-B of PPC and produced them in a court of law. The judge moved them to Adiala Jail, sources said.

In yet another action, Airport police conducted a raid on a flat in a private housing society and apprehended five men on charges of selling and smoking sheesha (flavoured tobacco), sources said. Police recovered two Hukkas and a large numbers of packets of flavoured tobacco from the possession of the accused, who were identified as Habib-ur-Rehman, Asad Ali Khan, Masood, Sardar Ahmed Khan and Afaq Ahmed, against whom a case was registered under sections 269/272 and 273 of PPC. A court of law has sent all the accused to Adiala Jail for judicial remand after police produced them in the court, sources said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali, when contacted, confirmed arrest of 11 men and women during separate raids on flats located in private housing society. He said that action against the flats and Sheesha centre was taken in line with National Action Plan as police have authentic reports that the flats were booked by youths for illegal and immoral activities.

He said police have also accelerated search operations in the housing society to purge it from outlaws and criminal elements. “No one is above the law and police will take stern action against those found involved in criminal or illegal activities anywhere in the housing society,” he added.