RAHIM YAR KHAN-Police arrested a pregnant woman, her minor daughter and son, and kept them in illegal custody in the Sadiqabad City police station for 11 days without any justification.

According to 22-year-old Sumera, who is five months pregnant, she belongs to Karachi while Sadiqabad police picked her along with his 16 months daughter Mansa and son Allah Ditta (7) from Karachi on the allegations that her husband had committed theft.

Sumera said that police should have arrested his husband because the allegations were against him. She said that she fell ill due to her pregnancy in the police station but the police did not provide her with treatment.

Policeman Arshad Nawaz said that the woman was nominated in FIR 38/18 and she was kept under judicial remand at police station. He sent this scribe the copy of FIR through whatsapp but the name of Sumera was not mentioned in the FIR.

On the other side, a 10-member Panchayat declared a 13-year-old girl as Vani as a punishment to her brother for contracting love marriage in Kotsamaba area, some 27km from here, on Sunday.

Ghulam Akbar, a resident of Kotsamaba, had contracted love marriage with Kausar of the same area but her parents filed a kidnap case against Ghulam Akbar. He arranged the Panchayat to settle the matter. The members of panchayat including Haq Nawaz, Ashiq Hussain, Farman Ali, Riaz, Jamil, Fazal and nikkah Khawan Allah Bachya decided that Ghulam Akbar will marry as Vani his 13-year-sister Rozeena with the brother of Kausar Ehsan (14) and forcefully completed the process of nikkah.

When Rozeena was ready for departure, the police reached there and arrested Ghulam Akbar and Allah Bachya after recovering Ehsan and Rozeena but other persons succeeded to escape. Police registered a case against the panchayat members Under Section 310/341 and 6 of Child Merrage Act.