Rawalpindi - The Food Department of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), as part of its ongoing drive to check food outlets, imposed fines on three bakeries, informed a spokesman on Monday.

The department also issued notices to 15 eateries after finding unhygienic standards, he said.

According to Rana Qaiser, a team of Food Department of RCB, following instructions of Cantonment Executive Officer Arslan Haider, paid surprise visits in areas of Naseerabad and Alabad and checked the kitchens of Rahat Bakers, Nirala Bakers and Al-Farooq Sweets and Bakers and imposed Rs 60,000 fine for keeping kitchens in a dirty condition. Similarly, the team also collected 26 samples from different eateries for laboratory examination besides serving with them 15 notices. “The notices were served to owners of those eateries who have employed the workers and salesmen without carrying out their medical tests from hospitals,” he said. He said the judicial magistrate of cantonment board also slapped Rs 12,000 fine to the shopkeepers.