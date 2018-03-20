LAHORE-The 12th death anniversary of Muhammad Ali, the star who was known for his charisma and excellence on silver screen, was observed on Monday.

His character was distinguished for his love of humanity philanthropy and suave disposition. Muhammad Ali was excellent about his bearings towards the people of every class and age.

He was recognized as one of the pioneer actors of Lollywood who gave momentum to the film making of Pakistan industry at a very hard time.

Muhammad Ali was a major face for the parallel cinema who ruled the film industry with his iconic roles in movies like Insaan Aur Admi, Insaaf Aur Qanoon, Dil Aik Aeena, Daaman Aur Chingari and Aeena Aur Soorat and S. Suleman’s Aag, Jaise Jaante Nahi, Lori, Mohabbat Rang Laye Gi, Teri Soorat Meri Aankhen and Ik Phool Ik Pathar.

His breakout role in Aag ka Darya will always be etched into our memories. Born in 1935 at Rohtak, India, Mohammad Ali was a classic hero that found a place in Pakistan’s cinema. He migrated to Pakistan soon after partition and settled in Multan. From there, he went to Hyderabad and lived there for many years.

In 1956, he joined Radio Pakistan Hyderabad as a broadcaster. After some time working there, he moved to Bhawalpur station and from there finally moved to Radio Pakistan, Karachi.

In early nineties, he decided to quit the showbiz industry and devoted his life to public welfare constructing hospitals for children and providing charity to social welfare houses. In 1995, Muhammad Ali along with Shahid Ali Zaidi founded Ali-Zaib Foundation to help the Thalassemia patients.

He has credit for acting in more than 300 movies and worked with numerous heroines including Neelo, Rani, Deeba, Shabnam, Babra Sharif, Nisho and Aasya.

During his debut film ‘Chirag Jalta Raha’ which was released in 1962, he met Zeba for the first time on the set. The couple got married four years later during the filming of ‘Tum mile pyar mila’ in 1966 and remained married until Ali’s death in 2006. They did not have any children. However, Mohammad Ali legally adopted Samina, Zeba’s daughter from her previous marriage, giving her the name Samina Ali.

He is the only actor who won most awards as Best Actor in the 1960s and 1970s. In 1984, he received the Pride of Performance Award which is the third highest civilian award in Pakistan from former president Ziaul Haq in recognition of his lifelong services to the entertainment industry of Pakistan.

Later, he was also honoured with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, the second highest civilian award in Pakistan.

Talking to this scribe, actor Mustafa Qureshi said, “We had a wonderful time together since we both worked in Radio Pakistan Hyderabad. I did a stage play with him ‘Andhera Ujala’ which was well received by the audience. During his time in Radio Pakistan, Muhammad Ali was offered a film ‘Chiragh Jalta Raha’ in which he performed a negative role that won the heart of millions. With his death the film industry did not just lost a fine actor but also a wonderful personality as well. He used to help everyone,” he said.