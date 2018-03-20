KARACHI - Special Investigation police claimed to have busted a gang of bandits while recovered weapons from their possession. Police managed to arrest four members gang used to rob women in major markets of the city.

Police said that the four member-gang including Ishaq, Nadeem, Tahir and Abdul Sattar were professionally running the business of robberies. They were only targeted the women in Gulshan-e-Iqbal market, Tariq Road Market, posh and other major markets of the city. During the course of investigation culprits confessed to have committed number of robberies but explained that they were taking rest on Thursday and Friday.

Police said that the one of the gang members Ishaq having knowledge of real and artificial ornaments and they robbed the women after completing satisfaction. Police registered the case while recovered weapons and looted valuables from their possession.

Meanwhile, Karachi police claimed to have arrested 128 accused persons in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Police said that police have conducted at least 71 raids and operations in different areas of the metropolis while arrested 128 accused persons.

Police said that the accused persons arrested were including three absconders, bandits, street criminals, drug paddlers, illegal arms cases and other sort of criminal activities. Police claimed to have recovered 16 different kinds of weapons and dozens of ammunitions while registered the cases and started investigation.

MAN SHOT DEAD

Armed assailants shot dead a man in the limits of Mochko police station. Police said that gunmen barged into the house located in Baldia Town while shot dead 45 years old Saeed Ramazan, brother-in-law of policeman Sikander. Police said that Saeed resident of Lyari recently shifted to his sister’s home where unknown gunmen reached and shot him after a brief torture. Police suspect personal enmity was the motive behind the killing while handed over the body to the family after autopsy.