On the current scenario, Pakistan and Russia are coming closer to each other. After the country’s full membership of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Russia started negotiating with Pakistan in accordance with economic and military cooperation. The main purpose of Russia having strong relationship with Pakistan is to abolish Daesh from the region, eliminate drug trade and stable war-torn country——Afghanistan.

For instance, last year; both states have already conducted special operation drills in Pakistan. More recently, Russia, China and Pakistan have arranged table talks for the peace process of Afghanistan after the failure of Quadrilateral Coordination Group (QCG).

The close relationship of America and India, and the European Union’s (EU) sanctions on Russia have compelled Russian government to strengthen new economic market with Pakistan. Besides liquefied natural gas energy deal of $1.7 billion signed in 2014, Moscow has currently offered Pakistan the export of 5000 MW electricity.

Other projects; including CASA-1000 and the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline are also offered by Russia. It is high time for Pakistan to work with Russia passionately. Islamabad has to expand its cooperative hands with Moscow to get most of its projects.

WAJAHAT ABRO,

Shikarpur, March 9.