LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday visited the residence of sub-inspector Muhammad Aslam who embraced martyrdom in Raiwind suicide bombing, and gave away a cheque of Rs12.5 million to his family.

He met parents, widow, children and other family members of Aslam and offered his heartfelt sympathies to them. He lauded bravery and valour Aslam showed against enemies of the country.

The chief minister announced the government would give a house to Aslam’s family and job to his two sons. He said that educational expenses of Aslam’s children will be borne by the Punjab government and family members will also be provided free medical facility. They will also receive Aslam’s salary regularly, he said. He said that one of the two sons of Aslam would be recruited to police and the other would be given job according to his qualification.

Talking to family members, the chief minister said that police martyrs were heroes of the nation and it was government’s duty to look after their families. He said that Aslam had set an example and the nation would never forget this great sacrifice. He said that martyred police officials were “our pride and we are proud of their great sacrifices”. He said that martyrdom is priceless and it is “our belief that martyrs never die”. The sacrifices of the loved ones will never be wasted, he said. “War against terrorism is the nation’s war and it will avenge blood of every martyr. This war will be fought until elimination of the last terrorist from Pakistan,” he said.

The family members of Aslam said that chief minister’s visit at this moment was a source of encouragement and they would never forget it.

Earlier in the day, Shehbaz congratulated Li Keqiang on his election as Chinese prime minister for the second term. Expressing his best wishes for Li, the chief minister said that his re-election as prime minister reflected confidence of Chinese people in his leadership abilities. Li Keqiang has helped China become a globally strong economy in a short period of time, he said. During the last five years, he said, China attained a global status and life of its people improved markedly. He said the Chinese nation had struggled against joblessness, poverty and injustice under the guidance of its great leadership and succeeded. He said that China was a trustworthy and sincere friend, which always sided with Pakistan in every hour of trial. The two countries have the same viewpoint on different international issues, global peace and mutual respect. He said that Pakistan-China friendship is immortal and this love bond is being strengthened with the passage of time.

During the reign of Prime Minister Li Keqiang, Pakistan-China friendship transformed into historic relations, he added.

Also, Shehbaz congratulated Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on assuming charge of the Pakistan Air Force. He expressed best wished for him and said Khan was a brave, high-spirited and patriotic son of Pakistan Air Force. He said that PAF was one of the best air forces in the world and the nation was proud of valour and bravery of the PAF eagles. He said that brave PAF sons have written a new history in war against terrorism, adding that officers and jawans of PAF have also rendered invaluable sacrifices for peace in the country.

The chief minister paid tribute to wonderful services of outgoing Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman for the country and said that he worked in an effective manner for national defence. He said that Sohail Aman performed his duties as the PAF chief in the most professional manner. Sohail Aman worked wonderfully during his career and his services for the national defense will be remembered for long, he said.

Shehbaz has taken notice of a news item carried by a section of the media about torture of students in Gujrat and sought a report from the Gujrat district police officer. He ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident and said that legal action should be initiated against the culprits. He said that such an incident is deplorable and no one is allowed to take law into his own hands.