DADU (Hafeez Pirzado): Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) former MPA Muhammad Shah has said that the Sindh government is committed to bringing about improvements in the education sector. He expressed these views on Monday during his visit to various schools. He said the numbers of boys and girls whether they are primary to secondary level are being upgraded to elementary schools chiefly in the rural areas of Sindh province.

He stressed the need for the provisions of quality education to the students, adding it was the prime obligation of every one to help secure educational future of students by opening doors of quality education to them.

He said: “Education is must for everyone if we want our country’s progress.”

PLANTATION drive

District Police Officer Qamer Raza Jiskani planted sapling of Neem at Dadu police head quarter on Monday.

He said that plantation reflects aesthetic sense because beautification is an art in the horticulture. He said that plantation provides us clean environment and oxygen to human, therefore trees are necessary. Jiskani advised to plant trees in schools, colleges, police stations, and in public places in all four talukas of the district Dadu.

He said Dadu is a very peaceful district and people of the area are very cooperative with the administration for law and order. He said district police performing their duty honestly and devotedly to provide safety and justice to the people.

He emphasised people to cooperate with the police against criminals. He added that police public committees would be reorganised for betterment of society.