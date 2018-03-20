PR LAHORE - Pakistan holds a lot of potential for startups and has become an emerging market with international investors funding local startups and PlanX is an organization which is committed in seizing this opportunity.

"I see a lot of great things on the horizon in the next 10 years. The focus of entrepreneurship is already shifting to hardcore technology. With new startups jumping in the domains of e-commerce, IoT, artificial intelligence and machine learning, the market growth will be huge. I am sure there will be a significant number of unicorn companies coming out from the country which will mark Pakistan as the technology startups hub in Asia," said Mughees Tahir, Programme Manager at PlanX.

Startup Lahore is an initiative organized by PlanX, the technology accelerator of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), that highlights what the Pakistani entrepreneurial ecosystem has achieved in the past few years and provides an opportunity for them to learn from the industry experts that are part of the talks and panel discussions.

It is a two day event, which aims to bring together investors, mentors, entrepreneurs, speakers, tech companies, accelerators and media onto one platform. It comprises of Demo Day which is a startup exhibit, Startup Rumble, a startup competition and panel discussions and talks. The event is scheduled to take place on 30th and 31th March at Arfa Software Technology Park.

According to the team PlanX "The previous edition of Startup Lahore held in January 2017 was a huge success with a footfall of more than 3000 individuals within 2 days. This included more than 150 entrepreneurs, over 30 investors and 50 mentors. It provided new startups with the much needed opportunity to showcase themselves, get feedback regarding their products and services and gain exposure."

When investigated about the participating criteria, Tahir said "Our criteria is simple; you must be motivated, self-driven and enthusiastic about entrepreneurship to attend!"

Startup Lahore is a great opportunity for budding entrepreneurs and with startup rumble on board the startup competition being held at Startup Lahore provides participating startups with the opportunity to win cash prizes which can be a great help in improving financial footing of these ventures.

Moreover, the participating startups will also have access to the mentors who will be present at the event and can consult them to improve their ideas.

I would highly encourage students, entrepreneurs, startups, knowledge seekers and hobbyists to attend. Startup Lahore is the biggest event of its kind in Lahore and promises to have something for everyone, added Tahir.