GUJRAT-The first Hayatians Olympiad - KATH '18, which attracted students from more than 100 universities from across the country, came to a thumping success here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) the other day.

The three-day social and cultural extravaganza themed "unity in diversity" provided the country's youth a common platform to help bring their creative and innovative skills to the fore and construct a counter-narrative of "A United, Peaceful, Resilient and Smiling Pakistan." In more than 70 categories of activities and contests as diverse as painting, sketching, film festival, theatre night, musical concert, mushaira, Sufi music, master chef, photography, business, speed programming, e-gaming, mobile/web hackathons, baitbazi, trilingual declamation, hashtags, essay writing, short story writing, translation, games and sports, men's marathon, ecological, social, technological and innovation challenges, etc.

"Innovation or thinking outside the box is what guarantees success by creating opportunities to excel in this technological age of cut-throat competitions. It must be wonderful experience to be part of the first Hayatians Olympiad for most of the visitors and I am sure the time they spent in the festive, vibrant atmosphere of Hafiz Hayat Campus will be a memory they will all cherish for years," Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Ziaul Qayyum said at the prize distribution ceremony.

The All-Pakistan declamation contest, Lafz '18 trophy was lifted by Punjab University Lahore. Shoaib Ahmad of NeoTec won the IHRM master chef motorcycle. Another motorcycle was given to UoG sub-campus Rawalpindi student Fouzia Mirza who won the translation. A University of Sargodha team won the Dubai-returned ticket in another contest organised by the IHRM. Cash prizes worth Rs1 million and awards were distributed among the winners of various other contests.

Director General PILAC Dr Sughra Sadaf, Registrar Dr Tahir Aqil, deans, HoDs, other faculty members, visiting students and members of civil of society were among the guests of honour.

Dr Zia congratulated the organizers for the mega event's success.

Dr Sughra Sadaf said, "The real success of an institution depends upon how sincere its leadership is. Opportunities like the Kath '18 provide the necessary impetus for students to work hard and excel in their fields."

Director SSC Muhammad Yaqoob praised the enthusiasm of all the participating students.

Expert BIC Muhammad Haider Miraj said, "Our younger generation possesses lot of talent and skills and I hope that the destination of 'a prosperous Pakistan' is a jump away."

Director Media Sheikh Abdul Rashid said Pakistani students are known for their intelligence and creativity all over the world.