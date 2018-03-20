ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan Test player Yasir Hameed’s unbeaten 60 runs helped Diplomats XI hammer Media XI by 7 wickets in a charity T20 match played here at Shalimar Cricket Ground.

Renowned social activist Madam Nighat Saeed organised the match in collaboration with Sernea Hotels and it was fifth year in running that such charity event was conducted.

Media XI captain Syed Asim won the toss and opted to bat first on perfect day with bright sun shining. Syed Shamyl Hussian scored unbeaten 52, studded with 7 fours. Talat Hussian then smashed 32 runs off 9 balls hitting 4 boundaries and 2 sixes while Mohsin Ali made unbeaten 6, as Media XI posted 134-8 on the board in allotted overs.

Diplomats XI replied strongly and reached home in 13.3 overs losing three wickets. Yasir Hameed hammered 60 with the help of 7 boundaries and 2 sixes. Talat Hussian captured 2-22 and Shakir Abbasi got 1-13. Shamyl Hussina was declared player of the match from Media XI, while Yasir Hameed was man of the match from Diplomats XI. Later, prizes were distributed among both teams.