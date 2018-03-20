Lahore-Peshawar Zalmi will face Quetta Gladiators challenge in the first eliminator of the 2018 Pakistan Super League (PSL) to be played today (Tuesday) here at the historical Gaddafi Stadium.

The triumphant team of the enthralling encounter will play the second eliminator against Karachi Kings at the same venue tomorrow (Wednesday) while the losing side would be knocked out from the mega event. Islamabad United has already qualified for the final of PSL-3 to be played at National Stadium Karachi on March 25.

Cricket festivity will be everywhere in Lahore after almost five months with Gaddafi Stadium wearing a fresh look to stage two back-to-back eliminators today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday).

After the successful holding of the, last year’s PSL final in March last, three match “Independence Cup” series between Pakistan and the World XI in September last followed by a T20 game between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in October at this historic venue, the arena has been given a bridal look to hold the two semi finals of the PSL.

Pitches are being prepared and the grass has been cut in different patterns as the ground wears a good look. Different enclosures have been washed and plastic chairs get their original colour back after dusting. Broken chairs are being replaced with the new ones in various enclosures.

“There is nothing more to be done as the entire stadium is in perfect condition,” said PCB spokesman Monday. “We are just taking care of the minor things and work, where it is needed and necessary and we are all set to organize the matches in a befitting manner,” he said.

“Another historic moment will be added in Pakistan cricket history with these play off at the Gadaffi Stadium which is a respected cricket arena throughout the world for having staged World Cup and other elite cricket events in the past,” he asserted.

A strict security plan has been put in order at the Nishtar Park Sports complex and all the restaurants and the business houses located in its vicinity are closed and will reopen on March 23. “Similar measures (closing of the Nishtar Park sports complex) were also taken earlier this year when we organised the final of the Pakistan Super League, matches of World XI last month and Pak-Lanka T20 game,” he said.

With tickets of both the eliminators have already sold out, these semifinals will be watched by full house at the home of cricket the historic Gaddafi Stadium. “Tickets of the matches have already been sold out as informed by the courier company assigned the task to sale the tickets on its designated branches and on line,” said a PCB official Monday.

He said the tickets priced at different values for both the plays off were put on sale well ahead of the matches to facilitate. “We have make good arrangements for the comfort of the pubic inside the stadium, the way we did in the PSL final, during the World XI tour and the visit of Sri Lankan team last year,” he said.

TEAMS:

PESHAWAR ZALMI (From): Kamran Akmal (wk), Andre Fletcher, Riki Wessels, M Hafeez, Saad Nasim, Darren Sammy (capt), Liam Dawson, Umaid Asif, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Sameen Gul, Hammad Azam, Chris Jordan, Haris Sohail, Khushdil Shah, Ibtisam Sheikh, Khalid Usman, M Asghar, Tamim Iqbal and Sabbir Rahman.

QUETTA GLADIATORS (From): Asad Shafiq, Johnson Charles, Umar Amin, Rameez Raja, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk and capt), M Nawaz, Anwar Ali, Hasan Khan, Mir Hamza, Rahat Ali, Ben Laughlin, Saad Ali, Saud Shakeel, Chris Green, Mahmudullah, Thisara Perera and Tom Kohler-Cadmore.