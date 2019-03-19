Share:

ISLAMABAD -Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday said that the government was committed to establishing more colleges and schools especially for women in order to provide them equal opportunities in the field of education.

Addressing 2nd convocation of Islamabad College of Home Economics and Management Sciences, the minister said that it was responsibility of every student to play his due role for national development.

He said, “I am very glad to see that a number of female students were showing their interest in the discipline like Home Economics and added no nation could progress without the active participation and support of women”.

The minister said that teachers were the important segment of the society and their services for the humanity were of prime importance.

“Comprehensive strategy has been made for teachers to enhance their administrative skills so they could perform their duties with more effectively”.

Shafqat said that in order to make learning process better for the students, technology experiments in the class rooms are underway following modern techniques.

He said that 32 percent people of the country were uneducated, adding, “Government would continue to extend all possible efforts to make a uniformed curriculum for all educational institutions including seminaries, private institutes and public sector so the students could get same education.

“The desired results are expected by end of this year”, he maintained.

He reiterated that 28,000 out of school children in federal capital would be brought back to schools as per vision of the prime minister.

He congratulated the students on receiving the degrees and hoped that the graduates would contribute to the country’s development.

On the occasion he also distributed degrees among the graduates of 2016-17 sessions.