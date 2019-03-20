Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Awami Tehreek spokesperson Noor Ullah Siddique has said investigation of the Sharifs in the Model Town case should have been completed long ago. In a statement here on Tuesday, he said then chief minister Shahbaz Sharif had never ordered Police to leave the spot. Justice Baqar Najfi commission report refutes this claim of Shahbaz Sharif, he said. Commission wrote in the report that record does not prove that Shahbaz Sharf had ever passed any such order. In his statement, Mr. Siddique said if it is supposed Shahbaz Sharif had issued any such orders, then why his orders were not obeyed?