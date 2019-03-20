Share:

ISLAMABAD - Muhammad Shawaiz and Zaid Khan helped Bajwa U-19 Cricket Club thrash National U-19 Club by 9 wickets in the inaugural match of the Twin Cities Colts U-19 Super Cricket Championship match at Diamond Ground.

National U-19, batting first, could only score 88-7 in 20 overs. Basit and Asghar remained unbeaten for 18 and 14 runs respectively. Shawaiz picked 3-9, while three National U-19 players were run out. In reply, Bajwa U-19 reached home losing just 1 wicket in 11 overs. Zaid Khan hammered 35 and Mubashir made unbeaten 28. Diamond Cricket Academy is organising the event under the supervision of Moeed Shaikh.