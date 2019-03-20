Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and other bar councils of the country on Tuesday announced a 2-day strike to record their protest against the decision of National Judicial Policy Making Committee (NJPMC), wherein it was decided that applications under Section 22A and 22B of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) will be entertained by Superintendent of Police (SP) Complaints.

The strike starting from today was announced after deliberation in a joint meeting of the bar councils.

PBC’s Vice Chairman Syed Amjad Shah chaired the joint meeting which considered the prevailing situation arising out of the unrest among the legal fraternity on account of recent decision of the NJPMC in respect of the Sections 22A and 22B of the CrPC.

According to the said NJPMC decision instead of direct entertainment of applications of aggrieved persons by concerned police officials, they will have to approach and appear before the SP Complaints. The meeting resolved that the decision amounts to further expansion of powers of Police which would not only leave the aggrieved persons at the mercy of Police but will also open another avenue of male-practice at the hands of Police. The meeting recalled that immediate after the said decision of the NJPMC, the legal fraternity had given its sharp reaction and unanimously called upon the NJPMC for forthwith withdrawal of said decision as per numerous press statements of the Bar Leaders and Resolutions of the Bar bodies. “It is a matter of regret that despite lapse of many days, the concerned quarters have not paid any heed to the unanimous demand of the Bar,” a press statement of PBC said.