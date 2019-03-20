Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund has received a total of Rs 10.053 billion.

The countrywide contribution to the fund stood Rs 8.585 billion while remaining Rs1.945 billion were contributed by the expatriate Pakistanis, according to an update issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday.

Similarly, the fund also received Rs 141 million through the SMS of various cellular companies in Pakistan.

The top 10 institutional donors included Employees of government of Punjab with contribution of Rs 1.09 billion, Pak Army Rs 582.071 million, HQ CWO SPD Rs 201.093 million, Bahria Town Rs 110.12 million and PAF with Rs 100.28 million, SBP said.

Meanwhile, the SBP in a circular directed the banks not to charge any service fee including interchange fee, merchant discount rate, transaction fee and others on the donations/payments made to the dam fund through payment cards (debit, credit or prepaid cards).

The Chief Justice of Pakistan established dams fund on July 10, 2018 to raise donations for the construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams.

The Supreme Court supervises the fund and its registrar operate the account directly.

Later, the Prime Minister of Pakistan announced to join efforts with the Chief Justice of Pakistan for the cause. Accordingly, the fund was renamed as “Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan Fund for Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam”.