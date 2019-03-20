Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has reiterated the PTI resolve to continue fight against corruption.

“Corrupt elements are the nation’s enemies,” he said while talking to different delegations at his office Tuesday. He said: “The PTI government has raised a strong voice against corruption and a policy of zero tolerance has been devised. The accountability is very essential. corruption will have to be rooted out to move the country forward.”

He continued: “PTI has come into power with the agenda of eliminating corruption from the country and it has ensured complete transparency in the utilisation of the national resources. There is no room for corrupt elements in the new Pakistan.

Buzdar said: “Prime Minister Imran Khan can be credited for initiating different policies which have helped ensure transparency along with reducing corruption. People from different walks of life should lend a helping hand to the government for eradicating corruption and a new Pakistan will emerge under the transparent the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he concluded.

Condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Naseem Seemi, a famous folk singer.

In a condolence message, the CM paid tribute to Naseem for her service in the field of singing. He prayed that may Allah Almighty may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.