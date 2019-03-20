Share:

Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Muhammad Saleem Baig called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday and presented the annual report to him.

Talking to the Chairman PEMRA, Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the media plays an important role in formulating public opinion.

He further stated that multifarious role of media has increased in this modern era.

The electronic media has developed rapidly and its role in national development is a real fact, the Chief Minister added.

Executive Member (PEMRA) Ishfaq Ahmad Jamani was also present on the occasion.