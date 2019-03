Share:

LAHORE - The Steering Committee of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) has approved the project of Lahore Ring Road (Southern Loop-III) from Adda Plot to Maraka on Multan Road. The 8-km road will be constructed in a year. This was approved in a meeting held at Planning and Development Department under the Chairmanship of Minister for Finance Punjab Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht. Habibur Rahman Gillani, Chairman Planning & Development Board, Agha Waqar Javed Member PPP P&D Board, Mian Tariq Abdullah MPA, Sajid Ahmed MPA, Professor Dr. Abid Aman Burki (LUMS), and senior officials attended the meeting.