Share:

Corruption is an obstacle in the socio-economic stability of the country. According to corruption perceptions index 2018, Pakistan is the 117th least corrupt nation out of 175, with a score of 33 out of 100. There is slight improvement compared to last year. Undoubtedly, daily corruption in Pakistan is over 2 billion rupees. Due to corruption, the country is facing financial deficit, and furthermore, it has $29.961 trillion debt and liabilities of World Bank as per 30 June 2018 (data showed by SBP). Therefore, there are many questions which are arising in the minds of public about how and who will pay this massive debt.

Historically speaking, failure of national policy regard is a root cause of corruption. Therefore, political instability is another drawback which has paralyzed governance, though national assembly and provincial assemblies have been failed to mitigate this menace. Moreover, accountability and proper monitoring of institutions have been neglected by responsible institutions. As a result, institutional and organized corruption has been deep rooted. Being a sociologist, it is my assumption that society will not be develop unless there is eradication of corruption.

There is a dire need of political maturity. The present government should closely monitor gaps in polices and implement them as quickly as possible. Furthermore, anti-corruption laws should be strengthened and corrupt people should be punished to set examples. Otherwise, this corruption culture will continue to destabilize the social structures and solidarity of our society.

ISHAQUE JUNEJO,

Hyderabad Sindh, March 6.