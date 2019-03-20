Share:

ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary committee was yesterday informed that due to less funding for flood protection the country could0 face super flood in Monsoon season.

National Assembly Committee on Water Resources, that met with MNA Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur in chair, was informed by the Federal Flood Commission official, “The country faces two systems of rainfall; one is because of monsoon season and the other due to westerly waves and in case both happens at the same time the country can face super flood.”

“Monsoon affects northern and central parts of the country while western waves wash the coastal and southern parts of the country,” FFC chairman said.

Joint secretary Ministry of Water Resources Syed Mehr Ali Shah said from the creation of Pakistan till 2010 a direct loss of $19 billion was caused by the flooding.

However, from 2010 to 2019, the losses caused by the flooding are equal to the loss of 63 years. He said reasons behind increase in losses were rapid population growth and rupee depreciation.

Member committee Khawaja Asif said that by investing small amount in flood protection the government could save billions of dollars and precious lives. He said if government had shortage of funds they could do proper lobbying with development partners to acquire required resources for flood protection.

The committee was also informed that machinery mobilisation had been initiated and government will start construction work on the long-awaited Mohmand Dam by next week.

WAPDA Chairman Muzammil Hussain, briefing the committee, said the government will start civil construction work on long-awaited Mohmand Dam by next week, as it had started mobilising machinery on dam’s site to commence work on this mega project. “There is no issue in land acquisition for Mohmand Dam now and the issue has been resolved completely.”

He said, “On Tarbela-V (T-V) too, the government is going to start work with support of the World Bank, as the bank did in constriction of Tarbela-IV, which had been completed and generating electricity and giving revenue of Rs30 billion a year.”

Rejecting perceptions and negative propaganda against these mega water and power projects, he said we had months back targeted to start work on it in March 2019, and now they had reached that point to formally commence work on it next week.

WAPDA chairman, briefing the committee, said there was a perception that construction of Kishanganga will reduce capacity of Neelum Jhelum by 11 percent and it was right.

However with installation of additional turbine the deficiency was overcome. Chairman WAPDA disclosed that Neelum-Jhelum Hydro Electric Project was completed with a cost of Rs464 billion instead of Rs503 billion.

He added that as there was some delay in construction of Diamer-Bhasa Dam which was to start in August 2019, Rs15 billion of it had been re-appropriated to Mohmand Dam for speedy work on it.

He said sites for dams were ‘hydraulically and geologically’ very much suitable, and had been proved perfectly suitable by top water and dam experts.

It merits mentioning here that land had been transferred to the dam by the locals while land acquirement for reservoir [catchment] would be completed by December 2019. “We have no issue in it,” chairman WAPDA said.

“The appropriation of federal PSDP allocation of Rs17 billion for fiscal year 2018/19 has been approved and WAPDA’s equity of Rs684 million has already been injected.

Preliminary works have already been commenced on site by WPADA since January 2019. Consultants and contractors are also going to mobilize next week at the site,” he said.

The committee was told that the earlier estimated cost of Mohmand was Rs309 billion in its PC-I, but after the latest estimates the price cost has come down to Rs291 billion.

For the difference of Rs18 billion, we have requested the government to sanction it to WAPDA, as it can construct another dam in Balochistan with this money.

Regarding Diamer Basha Dam, WAPDA chairman said that land distribution and boundary issue between KP and Gilgit-Baltistan had also been resolved and around 90 percent of land had been acquired.

He said government was responsible for resettlement of people of the area, but now the government had decided to give them high price than earlier and allow them to resettle anywhere they wanted. Now the people were happy with new decision of the government.

The total cost of Diamer-Bhasha Dam is around 1400 billion. Out of it, initial part of reservoir construction would cost Rs474 billion, in which the government would have to provide Rs 232 billion while remaining amount would be arranged by WAPDA.

Chairman told the committee that for Dasu Dam, the government had acquired 744 acre land.