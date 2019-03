Share:

KARACHI (PR) Dawlance is the technology leader in Pakistan’s home-appliances market. It is a fully owned subsidiary of Arcelik – the largest Turkish enterprise. Dawlance is now offering 23% discount on its entire range of innovative refrigerators, to join the consumers in celebrating the ‘Pakistan Resolution Day’ on 23rd March. So the shoppers can now avail a flat 23% discount on all refrigerators till 31st of March 2019, anywhere in Pakistan.