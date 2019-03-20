Share:

KARACHI-Both factions of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement -emerged on the national political horizon with the name of Muhajir Qaumi Movement on March 18, 1984 -celebrated 35th founding day of the party by holding separate public gatherings.

Main function of the founding day was organised by the MQM-Pakistan at a park in Bahadurabad, whereas former party convener Dr Farooq Sattar, who has formed his Organization Restoration Committee (ORC), held a workers’ convention at PIB Colony.

Speaking to the participants, MQM-P Convener and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Communication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that they had joined the central government for getting rights of the people of Urban Sindh, adding that they would quit the government as and when it realise Muhajirs are not given due rights.

Siddiqui said that the party workers had decided to stand by “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan after August 22, 2016. “We had failed the conspiracies of those who were raising anti-Pakistan slogans. We would never support political and religious violence as we are part of the most civilized party,” he asserted.

Speaking about several factions of the party, Siddiqui said that MQM-P is “the mother lap” and all those who had left it would have to come back. “When the party was formed, we were asked so as to why we chose the word Muhajir but now the entire world recognises Urdu-speaking community as Muhajir as we have given it the identity,” claimed the MQM-P chief.

He said they had brought their part of the country with them at the time of partition, adding that according to the settlement, the Muhajirs had to be allotted the land evacuated by Hindus who migrated to India. “Those who accuse us of dividing Sindh have already divided the province with their biased acts. We have our own part of Sindh as evacuee property,” he argued.

Siddiqui dedicated the founding day to “martyrs of movement” who had sacrificed their lives for the great cause. Urging the citizens to impose education emergency, he said. “Our ancestors had created Pakistan and we have to save the same and the education is the only way to do so.”

FAROOQ SATTAR

Dr Farooq Sattar, while addressing a workers’ convention at PIB Colony, said that they may demand ‘South Sindh province’, if Muhajirs are not given their rights. “Karachi has been facing crises of water, electricity, public transport. If the issues of the city are not redressed, we will get new province,” he expressed his resolve.

Seeking powers for the local government, Sattar said that Mayor should be given more powers, urging the provincial government to increase education and health budget for the cities and Karachi be granted special package. “We will continue our struggle for the rights of the people and take to street. He said the restoration of 1984’s MQM is the only solution to all the issues, adding that he would hold intra-party election and establish accountability process within the party.

It was All Pakistan Muhajir Students Organization (APMSO) that was founded in 1978, had given the birth to the most dominant political force of the city. In 1997, the party replaced the word ‘Muhajir’ with ‘Muttahida’ but kept its strong grip on Karachi and other Urban areas of the province by winning each and every election it contended except the general polls 2018 since its emergence.