Share:

LAHORE - The street crime rate has decreased by 50 percent in the provincial metropolis due to excellent performance of the Dolphin Force and Police Response Units, DIG (Operations) Waqas Nazir said on Tuesday. He was addressing patrolling units during the traditional Darbar at the Dolphin Headquarters on Walton Road. A smart contingent of Dolphin Squad paid salute to DIG Muhammad Waqas Nazir as he arrived at the Dolphin Headquarters. Muhammad Waqas Nazir also planted sapling of Araucaria plant in the compound of the Dolphin Headquarters. SSP Mustansir Feroz, SP (Dolphin Squad) Bilal Zafar, SP (Security) Faisal Shehzad, and SP (Headquarters) Syed Karrar Hussain were also present on this occasion.