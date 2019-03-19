Share:

ISLAMABAD-Hundreds of prisoners in Adiala jail waiting for beginning of their trial have taken a sigh of relief with advent of use of technological gadgets and video link for their attendance at district courts, Islamabad.

Besides, the video-link methodology of prisoners’ attendance has also helped in reducing work burden on the trial courts.

Talking to The Nation on Tuesday, officials of district courts said that basic aim of introducing technology in judiciary was to facilitate the accused and ensure their protection.

In this regard, they said that two e-courts had been established at the district courts Islamabad – one is called e-court (East) headed by judge Salman Badar while the second is called e-court (West) headed by judge Aamir Khalil.

Sharing the conceptual details behind the project, they said that there was only one ‘Bukhashi Khana’ (room) where under trial prisoners were kept at district courts, Islamabad after bringing them from the Adiala jail.

This room has the capacity of keeping 150 prisoners but almost 300 prisoners are brought at district courts Islamabad daily and all of them are compelled to spend the whole day in this one room in inhuman condition.

They said that the under trial prisoners whose challans are not submitted before the courts are brought from the Adiala jail with sole purpose of their attendance necessary as per law as they are in judicial custody.

They were of the views that besides their protection and security issues, their transportation was also a heavy burden on national exchequer.

Therefore, they asserted that the idea of e-court was implemented at district courts by keeping in view facilitation of prisoners and inexpensive procedure for their attendance. This procedure has also ended apprehensions of attack on some of the prisoners as now, they can ensure their attendance by sitting at Adiala jail.

Commenting on the benefits of e-courts, media coordinator of Islamabad Bar Association Chaudhary Khalid said that it would make our judicial system more strong and quick.

He said that all the courts of the country should be converted into e-courts and a paperless litigation system should be launched as being practiced in Singapore.

A senior lawyer, Hafiz Arfat Advocate said that hearing of cases through video-link will be a step towards setting up e-courts which will help in reducing the cost of litigation and precious time of the court, as well as the parties involved in the litigation and their counsels.

He said that the e-court system will make it easier for the accused in jail to record their statements even without coming to the courts. “It will provide more security to witnesses who will be allowed to give live or recorded statements via video links,” said Arfat.

He said that at the same time, lawyers would also be able to argue their cases through video-links and will not have excuses for not attending the courts, causing delays in deciding cases.

Another lawyer, Yasir Chaudhary Advocate welcomed the decision of setting up e-court system. “I think it is a great decision but cannot be implemented in all the cases,” he said.

He explained that e-court system could be used in some cases where transporting criminals or witnesses face difficulties or logistic issues. However, he said that e-courts would certainly be beneficial to dispose of minor cases.

Yasir noted that some radical steps are required to be taken to improve the judicial system as it sometime takes decades to decide civil cases especially involving land grabbing and property disputes.

The e-court system was first launched by the accountability court in 2016 to fast track the decision on cases especially involving the trials of hardened criminals, ensure the protection of witnesses and the speedy disposal of cases.