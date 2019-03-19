Share:

ISLAMABAD-Renowned film star of Pakistan’s silver screen Muhammad Ali was remembered on his 13th death Anniversary today.

Muhammad Ali was born on April 19, 1931 in Rampur‚ India. His family moved from Rampur to Rohtak after his birth and then to Multan shortly after the independence of Pakistan.

Muhammad Ali joined Radio Pakistan Hyderabad as a broadcaster in 1956. He also worked at radio Pakistan Bahawalpur Karachi stations.

Zulfikar Ali Bukhari‚ the then Director General Radio Pakistan‚ became his mentor for acting. Muhammad Ali used to mention him as his spiritual father.

Later he introduced Muhammad Ali to his friend‚ poet and film producer Fazal Ahmed Kareem Fazli‚ who offered him the role of a hero for his new movie Chiragh Jalta Rraha. But instead of playing the role of hero Ali accepted the role of villain in the movie.

He was known as Shahenshah-e-Jazbaat‚ (The Emperor of Emotions). As a highly versatile actor he performed historical biographical and patriotic roles. in costume and art movies.

Muhammad Ali began his professional career from Radio Pakistan Hyderabad and his debut film was “Charagh Jalta Raha” (1962).

“Shararat” (1964) was another popular film by him. Muhammad Ali performed an unforgettable role in “Aag Ka Darya.”

He acted in over 300 movies including some Punjabi films and worked with Zeba‚