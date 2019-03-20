Share:

Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar has said that the doctors would have far bigger challenges for providing medical services to the common man after achieving the degree of MBBS and they should devote their lives for the ailing humanity besides earning the livelihood.

He stated this while addressing the ceremony of convocation of Faisalabad Medical University here on Wednesday. During the convocation about 1200 graduates of MBBS and BDS were awarded degrees for the session 2014 to 2017. The position holders of different examinations of MBBS and BDS were awarded gold medals by the Governor Punjab. VC University of Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Javed Akram, VC Faisalabad Medical University Prof. Dr. Zafar Ali Ch, parliamentarians Khurram Shehzad, Nawab Sher Waseer, Shakil Shahid, Adil Parvez, Waris Aziz, Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti, RPO Ghulam Mehmud Dogar, CPO Ashfaq Ahmad, VC GC University Prof. Dr. Nasir Amin, VC GCW University Sofia Anwar, faculty members, students and their parents were present in the ceremony.

Governor Punjab congratulated the degree and position holder students and advised them that they should give highly respect to their parent and teachers so as they achieved these degrees by virtue of their hard working and prayers. He expressed his pleasure over the leading positions of the girl students and said that women were taking lead in the field of education which was appreciable for national development.

The Governor said that the government was taking revolutionary steps for upgradation of the health sector despite constraints of the resources and private sector was also being encouraged for expanding the facilities of health cover in this regard. He said that the role of doctors was very much important to make the govt. steps in health sector a success. He revealed that hepatitis disease was horribly increasing as pointing out during the health screening conducted by the Sarwar Foundation which was caused of using polluted water. He said that coordinated strategy be adopted for the eradication of hepatitis diseases through best medical treatment and provision of clean drinking water.

The Governor Punjab appreciated the efforts of management committee for holding successful convocation and said that the name of Faisalabad MedicalUniversity would be changed as Punjab Medical College University by legislation to fulfill the demand of the faculty members.

During the convocation, VC University of Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Javed Akram administered oath from the new graduates of MBBS and advised them to focus on the health of the patients. Earlier, in his welcome address VC Faisalabad Medical University Prof. Dr. Zafar Ali Ch. informed that more than 10000 MBBS graduates had been produced by Punjab Medical College since its inception at 1983. He highlighted the salient points of 15 years plan of Faisalabad MedicalUniversity and said that PhD , MPhil and other elite medical courses would be initiated in near future. He demanded the new building for Dental College which was established in 2009 and 290 BDS graduates had been produced in this college. He thanked the Governor Punjab for participating in the convocation as a chief guest and appreciated the role of syndicate members.

Meanwhile, Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar inaugurated the construction of Kashmir Bridge Underpass at Canal road which would be completed at a cost of Rs.1.28 billion. Parliamentarians Khurram Shehzad, Firdous Rai, Mian Waris Aziz, Adil Parvez, Shakil Shahid, Chairman FDA Dr. Asad Muazam, Vice Chairman WASA Sh. Shahid Javed, DG FDA Amir Aziz, other officers, party workers and a large number of citizens were present in the inaugural ceremony.

Addressing the event, the Governor Punjab said that Punjab govt. would launch ample development programs for the urban development and to provide the basic facilities to the citizens. He said that special attention was being given for strengthening the infrastructure of Faisalabad City and other mega projects would be launched for its development. He congratulated the citizens from CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Minister Housing Mian Mehmud ur Rasheed on mega projects of underpass . He said that Punjab Pak Aab Authority had been established for providing clean drinking water to the citizens and claim that clean drinking water would be provided in the all parts of the province within four years.

Earlier, Chairman FDA Dr. Asad Muazam welcomed the Governor Punjab and gave the details of underpass project. Later, Governor Punjab inaugurated the spinning unit at ZA Corporation Khurrianwala Sheikhupura road. He said that govt. was promoting maximum investment and the industrialists are being provided attractive incentives in this regard for generating maximum economic activities and increasing the opportunities of employment. He assured for redressing the problems immediately confronted to the industrialists and said that the Faisalabad was the hub of the textile and big foreign exchange was being earned through the export of the textile products.